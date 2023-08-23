Recently, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo showed the hotel where she stays whenever she visits Paris in her vlog and the luxurious place with a mesmerising view took our breath away. Now, after some digging, we found out the cost of that luxurious hotel, and you won’t believe the price of one night in that hotel. Scroll ahead to read about it.

BLACKPINK is one of the most popular and leading South Korean girl bands, and currently, they are on their BORN PINK world tour. The band leads by Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose.

In February, when Jisoo went to Paris to attend a fashion week, she had documented her hotel and uploaded it in her vlog. She could be heard saying, “This is the hotel where I stay whenever I come to Paris”, and then showed the inside of the hotel, including the beautiful view, luxurious room interior, and fancy bathtub. This five-star hotel oozes elegance from every corner and has 72 normal and suite rooms. The hotel has intricate designs.

Check out the vlog here:

Well, this BLACKPINK member doesn’t like to settle for less. Ever since seeing that on her vlog, we have been wondering what the cost of that hotel is. It seems the price of a one-night stay might just leave you breathless. As per reports stated in KKrushKpop Youtube channel and other Korean sites is a whopping 2 million won. Jisoo surely knows her style.

On the other hand, Jisoo is leading the headlines for her relationship reports with South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun. She had confirmed her dating rumours and said, “I’m trying to be cautious since we are still in the beginning stage. We are getting to know each other little by little”.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you know about the price? Let us know.

