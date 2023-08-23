The anticipation that is build around Superman: Legacy exists in its own realm and cannot be paralleled by anything just for how wild it is. It isn’t all excitement but more curiosity to know what James Gunn is cooking with his new Clark Kent, David Corenswet who has taken up the job to replace Henry Cavill. The world though there is no replacement to Cavill, so you know the aforementioned anticipation is also about can they do it. Well, while we are a couple of years away from finally knowing it, but seems like Gunn is now being playful with the fans and soft launching things about the movie.

Superman: Legacy has been chosen by James to be the first movie that comes out of his mill post, taking the boss chair with Peter Safran. It marks the beginning of the revamped DCU kick starting the first chapter of the universe labelled ‘Chapter One: Gods And Monsters’. While David is replacing Cavill to become the new Clark Kent, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan has been roped in to play Lois Lane.

Now while Hollywood continues to be at Strike and the work at DCU studios just like many others have come to a standstill, James Gunn is using this time to do other things around Superman: Legacy. Supposedly at the costume planning, James shared a photo of an adorable dog wearing a Krypto cape, but wait is that the new Superman Suit in the background? Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The photos James Gunn posted on Instagram have an adorable pooch named Nora being the best superhero sporting a cape and there are a few intriguing items kept in the background. There is a Superman Vinyl, some posters, one of which includes Krypto. But what has held our attention is a suit kept under the table in a box with a yellow S emblem. The suit has caught the attention of the netizens now who are convinced it is the new suit and Gunn is soft launching it.

Check the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Superman: Legacy will also star Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. Gunn was looking for his Lex Luthor, Perry White, and Jimmy Olsen before Hollywood went on strikes.

Superman: Legacy is set for a 2025 release and will enter production in January 2024 if things go by the plan without delays. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

