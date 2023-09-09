BLACKPINK’s Jennie is currently living the best time of her life as she is one of the most popular K-Pop idols. She is indeed a talented one and has been exploring various fields on her own. Apart from making millions groove to her amazing voice, Jennie recently marked her acting debut with the controversial show The Idol. Not only this! The Pink Venom singer also got associated with the international brand Calvin Klein to bring their capsule collection, earlier this year.

And, now, Jennie has been listed among the most influential women of the year. Yes, that’s right! This is indeed big for the BLACKPINK member, who started her career after signing up with YG Entertainment and debuted as a K-Pop idol in 2013. Scroll ahead to read more about this latest addition to Jennie’s career trajectory.

Jennie, whose real name is Jennie Kim, has been selected as one of the most influential women of the year by Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). The list of top 50 influential people has names of eminent personalities, including politicians, CEOs and celebrities from the field of entertainment and fashion.

Soon after the announcement, Jennie took to her social media to express gratitude for being selected among the top 50 influential women. The singer wrote, “Thank you for including me in this year’s Women in Power list”.

Have a look:

Jennie IG story ❤️ @Blackpink “Thank you @.wwd for including me in this year's Women in Power list” pic.twitter.com/YBz2KrZJI5 — 젠바🌹♥️ (@blackpinkbabo) September 8, 2023

WWD has revealed that Jennie has been selected as one of her social media posts is valued at $21 million and according to ‘Launchmetrics’, the fashion data analysis provider, Jennie’s collaborations with brands have also generated a massive revenue of $68 million.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been receiving a lot of appreciation as she shared her opinion on women empowerment. The 27-year-old singer said, “Women can be powerful by knowing that their voice matters and knowing their own worth.” She further added, “Especially in an industry like mine, being confident in what I believe in is very important. When we’re free to be creative and go for what we want, that’s how we can be powerful!”

