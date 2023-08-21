It’s good news for all the NewJeans fans as all the members of the group are among the top 10 positions in the August Female Idol Brand Reputation Rankings. Yes, you read that right. The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released the brand value rankings of individual girl group members for the month of August and NewJeans has swept the top three positions of the list.

Minji bagged the first position for individual brand value, followed by Hanni ranking second, and Haerin becoming third. For the unversed, the brand reputation index is determined based on the participation index, media index, communication index, and community index, which are created with consumer behavior analysis.

According to the report, Minji ranks first with a brand value index of 8,167,123, which shows a 119.25% increase from last month and moving up from #2. Next comes Hanni with an index of 7,539,878, rising a staggering 216.87% from last month and moving up six positions. In third position, Haerin is shining bright with 6,419,829, a 236.38% rise from last month and moving up ahead 15 positions. The report also showed that “lovely,” “cute,” and “adorable” were most commonly linked with Minji.

After NewJeans, BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Jennie hold the 4th and 7th position respectively. The 8th, 9th, and 10th positions have been bagged by IVE’ Jang Wonyoung, Girls’ Generation Taeyeon, and OH MY GIRL Mimi.

Apart from these top 10 idols, other female idols who have been listed in the report are: IVE’s Ahn Yujin, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, aespa’s Karina, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, aespa’s Winter, Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, Oh My Girl’s YooA, Oh My Girl’s Hyojung, Oh My Girl’s Arin, IVE’s Leeseo, TWICE’s Nayeon, LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha, Red Velvet’s Joy, IVE’s Gaeul, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, TWICE’s Mina, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, and WJSN’s Yeoreum in order.

