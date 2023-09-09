BTS’ Jungkoook has now returned home after wrapping up his overseas schedule in the United States. During his short trip, the singer aimed to promote his recent single, ‘Seven’, feat. Latto and starring Han So Hee; however, his visit seems to have mired in controversy after a few pics of the K-pop idol smoking went viral. Now, one may ask how can smoking cause controversy. Well, for the unversed, K-pop icons are known for their squeaky-clean images – something that can be idolised.

BTS for the large part can be credited for breaking stereotypes and emerging triumphant in their pursuit of diminishing the stigma around K-pop. At a time when all K-pop stars were presenting the perfect façade, the Bangtan Boys unleashed their bare souls in front of their fans, winning accolades from all corners.

Coming back to Jungkook, the ‘Left and Right’ singer was at the helm of controversy after his recent pics wherein he was seen smoking went viral. Amid the mayhem, ARMY ( a term coined for BTS fans) was quick to shield their golden maknae, asking haters if smoking is a crime. The now viral stills of Jungkook showed him smoking in Los Angeles donning a casual black T-shirt and jeans while standing in a parking lot where he was accompanied by a few friends.

Some fans were also of the view that the pictures were morphed and Jungkook was not smoking, meanwhile, a few also argued that it shouldn’t be a subject of discussion even if the singer were indeed blowing smoke. Check out some of the fans’ reactions below:

The two types of army reactions to jungkook smoking: pic.twitter.com/wnbx6veMRH — dixie normus (@acidnoiss) September 7, 2023

Yall act like this is the real footage of jungkook smoking pic.twitter.com/aiA9DLD93O — let jungkook do what he wants (@linkookieee) September 8, 2023

A picture of Jk smoking what is the problem?

They smoke, they have sex, we don’t know with whom but they live their lives..Jk is the only one who deals with Jikook, taekook, many women.He looks so happy, the only thing that matters, don’t go inventing a romance with that boy..🤡 pic.twitter.com/Fzxya7auYn — 진국 💜 JUNGKOOK IS COMING 🔥 JIN I LOVE YOU 💜😍 (@TomVillalba5) September 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Jungkook’s Seven has been thrashing records right, left, and center, emerging as the most streamed song on Spotify by a Korean soloist. The music video of the song surpassed 200 million views earlier this week, making it the fastest solo music video by a BTS member. The song also immediately shot to the top of the iTunes charts upon its release and simultaneously debuted on song at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

What are your thoughts on Jungkook’s controversy? Let us know in the comment section below.

