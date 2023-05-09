K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN reached a career high on the Billboard 200 with their 10th Mini Album FML debuting at No. 2. The entry marks Billboard’s top-selling album of the week and fourth largest sales week of 2023.

The act also set new records with FML for the highest-selling K-pop album in its first day and week worldwide, with 3.99M+ copies and 4.55M+ copies sold respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEVENTEEN dropped a new music video for “F*ck My Life,” one of the two lead singles for FML. The single captures a state of mind engulfed with negative thoughts, speaking to the everyday stories of everyone just making it through life. Instead of trying to comfort those in distress with words in vain, however, SEVENTEEN choose to tell themselves to ‘Fight for my life,’ letting those listening know that they will always be on ‘your’ side doing the same.

FML is SEVENTEEN’s fifth consecutive album to chart within the Billboard 200. All of the band’s Billboard 200 chart peaks up to date are as follows:

Your Choice (8th Mini Album) on No. 15 (chart dated July 3, 2021)

Attacca (9th Mini Album) on No. 13 (chart dated November 6, 2021)

Face the Sun (4th Album) on No. 7 (chart dated June 18, 2022)

SECTOR 17 (4th Album Repackage) on No. 4 (chart dated July 3, 2022)

FML (10th Mini Album) on No. 2 (chart dated May 13, 2023)

SEVENTEEN have masterfully risen to the top of the global music scene over the past few years. FML hit No.1 on 3 of Oricon’s weekly charts including album rankings, digital album rankings, and total album rankings. The 13-piece act also charted No.1 on Billboard Japan’s Artist 100, Hot Albums, Download Albums and Top Album Sales, while sweeping No.1 across real-time charts on streaming platforms in Korea, as well as on iTunes charts in 36 countries/regions including Brazil, the Philippines, India and Singapore.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of “K-pop Stage-breakers,” SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork. The performance powerhouse made their U.S. TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

SEVENTEEN’s 4th studio album Face the Sun marked a new milestone in K-pop, rendering the SEVENTEEN the second artist in K-pop history after BTS to surpass the 2 million mark for first-week album sales. The album was also the act’s first top-10 charting album on the Billboard 200, which was soon followed by their latest release SECTOR 17 that debuted at No.4 on the chart. The group closed out 2022 as the first K-pop artist to take home PUSH Performance of the Year at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and the first K-pop act to win Best New and Best Push at 2022 MTV European Music Awards.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals She “Fell Down On Her B*tt” At The Love Again Premiere, But What Happened Next Should Be A Lesson For The Bollywood Paparazzi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News