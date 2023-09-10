Jeon Jungkook or Jungkook of BTS left the internet shooketh after his smoking pictures spread like wildfire across social media. The pictures that sent the internet ablaze saw Jungkook blowing smoke in a parking lot in California while chatting with his friends. The now viral clips of Jungkook smoking have divided the internet with one section siding with the golden maknae while others calling it morally corrupt on the singer’s part.

For the unversed, Jungkook recently embarked on a solo trip to the United States for his overseas schedule after dropping his all-English single, ‘Seven‘, feat. Latto and costarring Han So Hee in July. The peppy song was quick to climb to iTunes Charts and also bagged the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, making the BTS crooner one of the most successful soloists in K-pop history.

Talking about Jungkook’s recent controversy, the singer has addressed the ongoing debacle on what can simply be called an invasion of his privacy. Amid this, a new setback of challenges has been hurled at the ‘Left and Right’ singer as many netizens are now claiming Jungkook violated state laws by smoking on the sidewalk and that the picture of an ashtray outside of the restaurant was old. “That Area Is Designated As A Smoking Area,” one user claimed. However, some also jumped in Jungkook’s defense dispelling that the ‘Euphoria’ hitmaker broke any rules with his latest stint.

Before this, many netizens also lashed out at Jungkook for setting the wrong example for the youth by indulging in smoking practice – they also referred to the squeaky clean image that K-pop idols would trade their life for.

However, those who have been closely following the BTS vocalist know he has been always a free-spirited person who has always made his own set of rules. He, on numerous occasions, listed how his mental health has been compromised due to some fans’ incessant obsession to invade his privacy. In fact, he may go on to talk about it during his next V live, like he always does.

What are your thoughts on Jungkook’s smoking pics going viral and how it blew out of proportion? Let us know in the comment section below.

