Cha Eun Woo is one of the most popular South Korean celebrities. Eun Woo often leads the headlines as his perfect looks and perfectly proportionate facial structure make Korean citizens go through plastic surgery. The South Korean actor has a huge fanbase. And the actor once stirred up the internet with his alleged perverted behaviour towards his female fans. Do you want to know the truth? Scroll ahead to read about it.

In other news, Eun Woo is making headlines for his rumoured relationship with his True Beauty co-star Mun Ka Young. And his fans, who have been shipping them since the K-drama was released, are over excited with the news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cha Eun Woo was once accused of verbally harassing his female fans at an event by the Korean netizens. As mentioned in Kbizoom, Eun Woo’s behaviour was mentioned on the Pann forum. Cha Eun Woo also has another identity apart from being a well-known actor. He is also one of the members of the band ASTRO. At one of the fan signing events, Eun Woo had written on one of the fan albums, “Can we meet when you’re wearing a tight dress, noona? It’s s*xy.” And this had created enough stir.

While a lot of fans were quite overwhelmed with Cha Eun Woo’s response to them but there were a lot of other Korean netizens who took it in a different direction and accused the band member to be harassing them. One had criticised him, “What the heck? What is he talking about? Sounds like a hannam”, while another social media user mentioned, “This guy is supported by many people but his fandom is mostly anjum (aged women who love young pretty boy) they hid it well.There was a rumor that a fan who h*d a sexy body came to ASTRO’s fansign, Cha Eunwoo praised her body, then she went online and told it but no one believed. Later, the girl came to see Cha Eunwoo, he asked, “Why are you wearing s*xy clothes today?” She recorded it and I heard it.”

Is this the truth?

We don’t think. One of Cha Eun Woo’s fans had explained what had happened. The person revealed that the fangirl had come to Eun Woo, saying that she was trying to lose weight so that she could wear tight clothes. She had asked Eun Woo to write a supportive message for him, and he had agreed. However, it’s not accurate to accuse him of s*xual harassment.

What do you think? Let us know. For the unversed, Cha Eun Woo will be next seen in the K-drama, ‘A Good Day To Be A Dog’, along with Park Gyu-young.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates.

Must Read: Song Joong-ki Gives His Wife Katy Louise Saunders Luxurious Treatment During Pregnancy! South Korea Residence Worth 20 Billion To Shopping Worth 600,000 – She’s Living Life Queen Size

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News