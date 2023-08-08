Girls’ Generation’s Sunny, who debuted as a member of group in 2007, has announced that she has parted ways with SM Entertainment, the agency with whom she has been associated for 16 years. Sunny took to her Instagram handle to share the latest update with SONEs, the Girls’ Generation’s fans and followers.

Sunny wrote, “Hello. This is Girls’ Generation’s Sunny. In addition to expressing my gratitude for Girls’ Generation’s 16th debut anniversary, there is something else that I additionally wanted to relay, so I’m writing this post. Looking back, there are so many people I have been grateful to for the past 16 years. My precious members who are like another me, my loving family, staff members who were always by our sides, and fans who gave us strength through their existences alone…”

Further expressing her gratitude to SM Entertainment, she added in the Instagram post, “Today especially I want to express my gratitude to SM Entertainment who gave great help so that 19-year-old Lee Soon Kyu (Sunny’s real name) could debut as Girls’ Generation’s Sunny. I want to express my gratitude to the managers who worked hard and shared our joys and sorrows while promoting in the entertainment industry for 16 years and to all the employees who helped us to be able to spread positive energy through good music and good sides of us as well as various performances and content.”

The Girls’ Generation member concluded, “Every single day, I was as happy as I could be to be able to debut as Girls’ Generation with the members and to meet SONE (Girls’ Generation’s official fan club). I am now trying to take courage to see myself in a new environment from a different perspective. This is thanks to fans who sent support without change for a long period of time and the interest and affection of people I’m grateful to. No matter what kind of day comes in the future, I will continue to move forward as the revitalizing Sunny. I will continue to be Sunny who shares good news going forward. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment has also shared a statement declaring that their contract has ended. The agency statement read, “Our exclusive contract with Sunny has come to an end. We express our gratitude to Sunny who showcased amazing activities while together with us for a long time, and we ask for lots of support for the new path that Sunny will walk.”

For the unversed, Sunny joined Girls’ Generation through “Into The New World”. The girl gang also includes other members namely Taeyeon, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun.

