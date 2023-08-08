Angelina Jolie is one of the most desirable women in Hollywood, who also has a mind-boggling career streak with back-to-back hit movies. Apart from featuring in rom-coms, Jolie also proved her worth as an action star. However, the actress has not only led headlines for her professional front but also often hit the news for her personal affairs and husbands’ problems.

While we are talking about her husbands, the three-time divorcee Angelina once opened up about the features of her desired man, and it didn’t fit quite right with Brad Pitt or any other husbands. Hmmm. Scroll ahead to read further.

Angelina Jolie has often been seen getting caught up in her personal life affairs, be it with her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller or her fleeting relationships with other actors or her marriage with Brad Pitt. Among them, the Eternal actress was most famously known for her iconic love story with Pitt. Brangelina was once the IT couple of Hollywood, even though it ended in a massive way. But once the actress had mentioned what kind of man she prefers and it had a link with Marlon Brando.

Well, once, in a conversation, Angelina Jolie revealed that after watching Godfather star Marlon Brando’s performance in A Streetcar Named Desire, she decided what kind of man she wanted in her life. Talking about the same with Calgary Sun, Jolie said, “When I was young, my dad (actor Jon Voight) and I watched Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire. I told my dad that was the kind of ANIMAL PASSION I WANTED from a man.”

Sorry, Brad, you didn’t fit quite right with the actress’s checklist.

For the unversed, Angelina is mostly known for his unapologetic behaviour about anything in her life. She has never shied away from talking about, be it her marital life, love affairs, adopting children or anything.

