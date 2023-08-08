A raunchy s*x scene in a movie always draws a separate fanbase, and if the film has a lesbian s*x scene to watch, then the audience attraction increases doubly. Black Swan featuring Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis, not only drew the audience for their intimate scene but also for their power-packed performance. However, there were many rumours about the actresses gulping tequila before shooting the hot and heavy s*xual scenes. Scroll further to read more.

For the unversed, Natalie is currently leading the headlines for her separation news from her husband of 11 years. Apparently, the actress was quite humiliated by his alleged affairs, and even after trying to save their wedding, they had to part ways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to Black Swan’s s*x scene between Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis. While there were rumours of the divas gulping tequila before shooting the intimate lesbian scenes, Mila once cleared the air while addressing those speculations in conversation at AFI Fest’s closing night gala. She had said as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, “There was no tequila! I don’t know where that rumour came from, but it’s false.”

However, a source had mentioned that it was not just mere gossip, and the eyewitnesses from the set had shared that “It got everyone relaxed.” Earlier, in another interview with MTV News, Natalie Portman had opened up about how awkward it was to shoot a s*x scene with her friend Mila Kunis.

Natalie further added, “I didn’t really think through the fact that I was going to have to have s*x with her in the movie. It was pretty awkward. I almost feel like it would be easier to do it with someone you didn’t know. But, having said that, it was great to have a friend there with who, we could laugh and make jokes and get over it together.”

Well, that being said, Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman’s s*x scene from Black Swan will always be quite an iconic one.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Natalie Portman Breaks Marriage Of 11 Years With Husband Benjamin Millepied After Feeling Humiliated By His Alleged Affair?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News