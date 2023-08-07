From past some time, rumour mills began buzzing that all was now well between Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied. It all began to grab attention when Benjamin’s affair rumours with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne began making headlines. However, soon after learning about the same, media reports suggested that the Thor actress has remained committed despite his alleged cheating, on her relationship and to the family.

What added fuel to the fire was when the actress was snapped sans wedding ring in Sydney. Months after his cheating, the actress was seen ditching her wedding ring for her latest outing. Following the same, the latest media report claims that their marriage has hit rock bottom and both are separated. Yes, you heard that right! Scroll down.

A source close to the couple revealed to US Weekly, “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs.” Adding, “Natalie Portman believes Benjamin Millepied’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.” Since the actress didn’t want her kids to be grown in a broken room, she was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust.”

Speaking about the same, another source close to them revealed to the portal, “Right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children.”

Meanwhile, earlier reports stated that Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have not spilt but are trying to work things out. Other media reports stated that Millepied is taking efforts to get Natalie to forgive him.

There’s no official confirmation on the same. We shall wait for the couple to make an official announcement in order to put all the speculations to rest.

