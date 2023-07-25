Natalie Portman is among the most celebrated actresses in the film industry. She has been working since her preteens and it is safe to say that not just her craft but her sense of humour is also something that fans enjoy a lot. While the actress was just a kid when she began giving interviews, one of her old clips has resurfaced on the internet and her uncanny resemblance to Millie Bobby Brown has left everyone stunned. Scroll down to watch the clip because you would ot want to miss it.

Natalie began her acting journey at the age of twelve with the 1994 film Leon: The Professional. She went on to do a lot more gigs and soon became a teen movie star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video of Natalie Portman, appearing on David Letterman Show, as a child, is currently surfacing on the internet. In the clip, the Thor star could be heard narrating how she used to tease her teachers in school while talking about her father’s profession. She said, “My dad is an infertility specialist and he’s helping helping a lot of people.” She continued to add that its funny as she used to say her father “helps women get pregnant.”

While the video left many laughing, it is Natalie’s uncanny resemblance to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. When Millie was in her pre-teens, she was shot to global fame with the Netflix show and her short hair look was much like that of Natalie as a child.

Check Out Video Here

Reacting to the clip, an Instagram user wrote, “waiit for a sec i thought it was millie bobby brown,” while another penned, “If someone did a movie where Natalie Portman needed a younger version of her, Millie Bobby Brown.”

A third one refused to believe it was the No Strings Attached star and wrote, “No I’m pretty sure that’s Millie Bobby Brown.”

“She would be the perfect eleven if stranger things came out in the 90’s,” wrote a fourth one.

Check Out Millie Bobby Brown’s Childhood Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson’s Seven-Figure Donation To SAG-ASTRA Foundation Ignites A Debate Among The Netizens, Fans Call Him Out For Destroying DCU & Say “Its More About Ego Than Trying To Be A Good Guy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News