It has been weeks since SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance and executive director Cyd Wilson declared that they were going on a strike. A letter was drafted and addressed to 2,700 of the union’s highest-earning actors, highlighting the financial need that many would face in the work stoppage. Soon after, Dwayne Johnson has made a handsome donation to the cause, which has left the leaders of the foundation impressed.

The actor’s seven-figure donation is being called a historic move by the heads of the organisation. But, there’s a different side to the story as well.

As soon as the news of Dwayne Johnson making the impressive donation surfaced online, the fans poured in their comments that are not all positive. While some fans are impressed with the actor’s gesture and his determination to help the foundation’s interest, some called him out for ruining the DC Universe out of his selfishness and called the donation an act of looking good.

A Twitter page called DiscussingFilm shared the news by Variety where Courtney B. Vance and Cyd Wilson highlighted the fact that Dwayne Johnson’s donation is “the largest single donation that we’ve ever received from one individual at one time.”

Take A Look:

Tried to save DC and now this. People can’t identify the good guys — happy flowers team (@ManCityKD) July 24, 2023

But the netizens have different reasons to troll the Black Adam star. Here’s what they said –

The first one supported the star and wrote, “Tried to save DC and now this. People can’t identify the good guys.”

Another user objected and said, “Tried by being in the worst DCU movie. He killed it, man. Gunn didn’t kill it. This guy did.” A netizen mentioned, “Not to be that guy but, he wanted to save a cinematic universe by making himself one of the main characters when he’s a B tier character. It’s more about ego than trying to be a good guy.”

Dwayne Johnson continued, “He didn’t try to save anything. All he tried to do was make himself the star of the DCEU and declined anything that didn’t have him in the forefront (post credit scene in shazam 2) Very good on dwayne for donating, but i can’t act like he’s not an extremely selfish actor”

“Tried to save it? That’s one take. Black Adam was a CGI snooze fest that bombed because it was a poor film. It was first and foremost a Rock brand vehicle and a DCU movie second.”

One user shared another news clip:

“Probably because he’s been stealing money from studios for years.”

Let us know what you think of netizens’ reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s act and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

