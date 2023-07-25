Salma Hayek is one of the most famous names in Hollywood and is till date, known as the s*x symbol worldwide. She’s 56 years old and doesn’t look a day beyond 30, and her fitness is nothing but an inspiration for all the young models out there. Today, we bring you a throwback to when young Salma slayed in a cleav*ge exposing gown besides Johnny Depp’s charming charisma, making us fall in love with them. And guess what? They really could have been a hot couple in Hollywood had they dated each other back in the day. Scroll below to take a look!

Salma and Johnny have done two films: Once Upon A Time In Mexico and Wild Roses, Tender Roses. The duo are good friends with each other, and while Johnny is currently single, Salma is married to business François-Henri Pinault.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about their viral picture, a fan page on Twitter shared the photos of young Salma Hayek and Johnny Depp. In the photo, while Johnny is dressed in a black tuxedo, the actress dons a s*xy plunging neckline dress.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor is holding a glass of wine in his hands, and his chiselled sharp jawline could cut a glass clean. On the other hand, Salma Hayek accessorised her look with pearl danglers and kept her tresses open with side-parting.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The Johnny depp and the The Salma Hayek 🤤 Ps : too hot to handle idk who to look at#JohnnyDepp #SalmaHayek pic.twitter.com/2DzxfrY8qF — 🥀 (@fati88kili) March 16, 2021

Oh la la, they really could have been an IT couple in Hollywood, had they dated each other back in the day!

What are your thoughts on Salma Hayek and Johnny Depp’s throwback picture? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Is Tom Cruise Homosexual? A Dead Mobster Had Once Testified, “If There Was Anything Gay About Cruise, I Sure As F*ck…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News