Margot Robbie, who is currently basking in the success of her new flick Barbie, has given one more reason to her fans to love and adore her. An old video of the Australian native has resurfaced on the Internet, where she can be seen interacting with a fan in sign language at a red carpet event. The resurfaced video quickly broke the Internet as her fans could not help but get amazed at her hidden talent. Scroll down to read the details.

Margot Robbie’s Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and also stars Ryan Gosling and Marvel star Simu Liu in prominent roles. It is also being reported that Margot and Ryan will soon reunite again for a possible Ocean’s Eleven prequel.

Circling back to the viral video of Margot Robbie, a user on Twitter posted the old clip of the award-winning actress where she can be seen taking out time to interact with a fan using her Australian sign language called Auslan. Leaving the social media users in awe of her hidden talent, Margot was seen handing out a few items to her team, which she was holding in her hands to interact with the hearing-impaired fan. She appears to say “Nice to meet you” to the fan before they pose for a photo together. It is believed that the video is from the time when she promoted her 2022 flick Amsterdam.

Take a look:

margot robbie doing sign language with a deaf fan 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zYCnlFrxLc — 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗯𝗶𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘀 & 📸 (@margohgifs) July 24, 2023

Social media users were quick to react to the viral clip of The Wolf of the Wall Street actor. One user stated, “She’s amazing I love her,” as another replied to the video, “This woman is literally perfect.” The next one stated, “As if we needed another reason to love her!”

One fan posted, “She really took time to free her hands and communicate with a fan to make them seen. She’s so precious.”

And another tweeted, “Man, she is so awesome. I’m not surprised cause she studied Nicaraguan sign language when she was there, and supposedly that sign language is a whole different sign language”, to which one user replied, “Considering she’s Australian, it’s probably Auslan she knows.”

One fan shared, “Swoooon. As if I couldn’t fall more in love with her. Such a brilliant skill and I’m sure her fans appreciated it.” A person added, “True Barbie behavior.” And one fan concluded, “The way she was so excited to pass off the stuff in her hands so she could sign properly is golden.”

What do you have to say about Margot Robbie’s warm gesture? Reach out to us, and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

