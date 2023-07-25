Armie Hammer was once quite a loved actor in Hollywood, but things took a mortifying turn in 2021. He was accused of r*pe, s*xual assault and cannibalism by three women, and the actor was investigated for months. While the charges were cleared due to a lack of evidence, his reputation was significantly tarnished. In a statement, he once confessed that he took advantage of his stardom and used people to make him feel better.

While he never accepted the illegal acts, he once gave his fans a glimpse of his s*x life, and it was quite disturbing. Scroll on to learn more.

While talking to Elle Magazine, he spilled some bedroom secrets, and it sounded quite unconventional. He revealed that one of his ex-flame tried to use knife in ‘the act’ with him and said, “One chick tried to stab me when we were having sex. I should so not be telling this story…” But he anyway did. The Death On The Nile actor added, “She was like, ‘True love leaves scars. You don’t have any.’”

That sounds super intense and dangerous. Armie Hammer continued, “And then she tried to stab me with a butcher knife. Of course, I promptly broke up with her….seven months later.” Well, a seven months time period is neither prompt nor safe.

But it seems that Armie did not mind. In the same conversation, he also talked about getting involved in wild parties and meeting ladies who were quite dangerous. As per Elle, he had said that once he got independent, he got involved in parties where there were drugs and ladies who were “bad, bad news.”

Armie Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers, and the two parted ways recently after filing for divorce three years ago.

Let us know what you think of this throwback story, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

