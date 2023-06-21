Armie Hammer & His Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers Settle Their Divorce - Deets Inside

Armie Hammer and his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, have reportedly settled their divorce almost three years after filing.

The 36-year-old actor and his former partner, 40, first announced their separation after ten years of marriage in July 2020 following disturbing allegations Armie had been abusive towards women, which he has denied.

‘Call me by Your Name’ star Armie Hammer submitted his final declaration of disclosure on 14 June, which means the two were preparing to settle, but sources have told Page Six he and Elizabeth have already finalised their divorce.

Elizabeth filed for dissolution on 10 July 2020 after ten years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.

The report comes weeks after the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Armie would not be charged over claims of s*xual assault after an ex-girlfriend previously accused him of r*ping her.

A woman named Effie came forward and claimed Armie had violently r*ped her during their affair, which prompted a Los Angeles Police Department investigation.

The District Attorney declined to prosecute Hammer after finding “insufficient evidence” to charge him with a crime.

Armie strongly denied all allegations against him, first with statements from his attorney and then with Air Mail earlier this year.

He told the outlet: “This alleged r*pe was a scene that was her idea. She planned all of the details out, all the way down to what Starbucks I would see her at, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be open and unlocked, and I would come in, and we would engage in what is called a ‘consensual non-consent scene’.”

Before filing for divorce, Elizabeth took her and Armie’s children, Harper, eight, and six-year-old Ford, to the Cayman Islands when Covid struck, and has lived there since.

Armie Hammer appears he has moved back to Los Angeles after going through a long-term treatment programme.

