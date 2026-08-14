The End Of Oak Street North America Box Office Projection (Photo Credit: YouTube)

The End of Oak Street, starring Anne Hathaway, has finally hit theaters, and it will compete against her epic The Odyssey and the Marvel biggie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The sci-fi movie received positive reviews from the critics in its early reviews. But battling two giants will be tough. The opening weekend projections seem modest, but it will not debut at the top of the box office rankings. Scroll below to find out why.

The critics gave it a strong 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience rating was slightly lower at 71%. Word of mouth will now be responsible for the film’s ultimate box-office result. Some even called it the best dinosaur movie since Steven Spielberg helmed the Jurassic Park films. It was released during the summer, which would help ease the run and provide enough options for people to succeed.

The End of Oak Street’s opening weekend projections

According to the latest report by Deadline, The End of Oak Street is eyeing its Thursday previews collection around $2 million+. The real numbers have not yet been revealed. The Anne Hathaway starrer is releasing around the same time as Blue Beetle, which collected $3.3 million in 2023 and was also released in mid-August. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day still having the best hold in North America, Anne’s survival thriller will not debut at #1 in the domestic box office rankings.

It has been reported that the sci-fi thriller is tracking to earn between $18 million and $23 million in its opening weekend in North America/ Internationally, it is eyeing a debut between $20 million and $25 million over 74 overseas markets, thus the worldwide opening could be around $38 million to $48 million in collections. It will be a modest opening for a sci-fi film like this. It will be far below the magnificent $123.5 million domestic debut of The Odyssey, also starring Anne Hathaway.

More about the movie

Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery starrer survival film that follows the Platt family after a mysterious cosmic event rips their Oak Street neighborhood from suburbia and transports it to an unknown location, forcing them to stick together as they struggle to survive in their now unrecognizable surroundings. The End of Oak Street was released on August 14.

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