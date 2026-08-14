Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sunny Deol led Batwara 1947 has arrived at the box office, but in a tense scenario. It has opened to favorable reviews, but there’s major competition from Awarapan 2. Unfortunately, Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial witnessed a lukewarm response in morning occupancy on day 1. Scroll below for the update!

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

According to the latest update, Batwara 1947 registered a morning occupancy of 7.54% on day 1. The show count is on par with Awarapan 2, but since it is a word-of-mouth-dependent affair, the start was expected to be slow. However, one definitely expected better from a film starring superstar Sunny Deol.

However, as the reactions are positive, one expects the footfalls to improve during the evening and night shows. The period drama will definitely have to put forth a strong battle against Emraan Hashmi’s film to drive footfalls during the Independence Day weekend.

Batwara 1947 vs Jaat

In 2025, Sunny Deol’s action thriller Jaat registered a morning occupancy of 8.62%. Batwara 1947 could not even match those figures. Needless to say, it stayed way behind his 2026 success Border 2 (19.46%).

Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi co-starrer also could not enter the top 10 morning occupancy of 2026 in Bollywood. It needed a minimum of 9.62% to beat Ek Din (9.62%). All eyes are now on the weekend growth!

Check out the highest morning occupancy among Bollywood releases of 2026 on day 1:

Dhurandhar 2: 43.15% Awarapan 2: 22.62% Border 2: 19.46% Cocktail 2: 11.08% Welcome To The Jungle: 11% Bhooth Bangla: 10.02% Dhamaal 4: 10% Alpha: 9.92% Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past: 9.85% Ek Din: 9.62%

Check out the Batwara 1947 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Only Behind Dhurandhar 2, Beats Every Other Bollywood Film Of 2026

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