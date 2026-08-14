Khalifa Box Office: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Beat Aadujeevitham’s Opening Day? (Photo Credit: Instagram)



Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam film, Khalifa. The film is scheduled for release during the Onam week. It comes after two back-to-back failures for Prithviraj Sukumaran. Both his films, I, Nobody, and Vilaayath Budha, failed at the box office, earning less than 10 crore in India. Now, all eyes are on Khalifa and whether the film will give Prithviraj a much-needed hit at the box office. Scroll ahead to read how much Khalifa needs to earn to become Prithviraj’s biggest opening Malayalam film.

How Much Does Khalifa Need To Earn To Become Prithviraj’s Biggest Malayalam Opener?

Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s next is scheduled for the grand Onam week. The film promises to present the actor in a mass gangster avatar. Directed by Vysakh, it reunites the filmmaker and actor after Pokkiriaja. The Malayalam film has all the right kind of buzz, and the makers also seem confident about the film. Prithviraj’s biggest Malayalam film opener in a solo lead role is Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. The 2024 film, based on a real-life story, earned 7.6 crore net in India against 3520 shows. For the Vysakh directorial to become Prithviraj’s biggest opening Malayalam film, it needs to surpass 7.6 crore on the opening day

Can Khalifa Bring Box Office Glory To Prithviraj?

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema. He has been a part of the movie business for over 2 decades. Two back-to-back flops do not diminish his contribution to the industry. Therefore, there is immense anticipation for the upcoming film. Earlier, it was scheduled to clash with Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game.

However, the latter has pulled out of the Onam race, pushing their release by two weeks. This gives Khalifa a solo release on August 20 in Kerala. It will not be facing any substantial competition in screen sharing on its opening day. However, from day 2 onwards, it will have competition from Nivin Pauly‘s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. While collections from day 2 onwards will depend on word of mouth, the day 1 pull is largely driven by the lead actor and the pre-release buzz.

Khalifa’s team has not been aggressive in promoting their film. In fact, the makers have not yet released the film’s trailer. They have only released songs from the film, which has generated good buzz among cinema enthusiasts trying to decode its plot.

Vysakh and Prithviraj last worked together in the 2010 film Pokkiri Raja. The film also starred Mammootty in the lead. Back in 2010, it was the highest-grossing film in Kerala. Fans would also be interested in seeing the reunion of the filmmaker and actor and what they bring to the table. While the milestone seems difficult, it is not unachievable.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office stories!

Must Read: Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Better Than Suriya’s Karuppu In Both Tamil & Telugu Versions!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News