Malayalam cinema ended 2025 on a successful note. Akhil Sathyan’s supernatural comedy Sarvam Maya has emerged as a box office hit. The game of profits has officially begun for Riya Shibu, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, and Preity Mukhundhan starrer. Scroll below for the day 17 collection!

Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 17

According to Sacnilk, Sarvam Maya collected 2.70 crores on its third Saturday. It witnessed a 54% jump compared to the 1.75 crores garnered on the previous day. There’s competition from other Christmas releases, but Nivin Pauly starrer has maintained a steady momentum.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 62.15 crores net. Sarvam Maya was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores. In 17 days, the makers have earned double the investment. With that, Akhil Sathyan‘s film has officially emerged as a hit with profits of 107%.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1: 35.10 crores (8 days)

Week 2: 22.60 crores

Day 16: 1.75 crores

Day 17: 2.70 crores

Total: 62.15 crores

Crosses the 125 crore mark worldwide!

Including GST, the domestic gross of Sarvam Maya stands at 73.33 crores. Combined with the overseas collection, the worldwide total comes to 125.48 crore gross. It is the fourth-highest Malayalam grosser of 2025, only behind Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (305.17 crores), L2: Empuraan (268.23 crores), and Thudarum (237.76 crores).

Riya Shibu co-starrer is now inches away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide. It only needs 2.52 crore gross more in the kitty to beat Lucifer (128 crores) and enter the list. That milestone will be easily clocked today.

Sarvam Maya Box Office Summary (17 days)

Budget: 30 crores

India net: 62.15 crores

India gross: 73.33 crores

ROI: 107%

Overseas gross: 52.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 125.48 crores

Verdict: Hit

