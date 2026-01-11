Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Dhurandhar refuses to slow down. History has been created yet again, as it has inaugurated the 850 crore club for Hindi cinema. It is now chasing the domestic lifetime of KGF Chapter 2. Scroll below for the day 37 box office report!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 37

The official figures are out and Dhurandhar earned an impressive 6.10 crores on day 37. It enjoyed a 69% jump compared to the 3.60 crores garnered on the 6th Friday. Mind you, there’s been a reduction in screen count due to the arrival of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. Despite all the obstacles, Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller remains the top choice of audiences.

The net box office collection in India has surged to 850.55 crores. History has been made, as no Hindi film has ever achieved such a milestone. Dhurandhar is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, and continues to set new milestones. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 1003.64 crores.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Day 36 – 3.60 crores

Day 37 – 6.10 crores

Total – 850.55 crores

Set to enter the top 3 highest-grossing Indian films of all time!

The record-breaking spree continues for Dhurandhar. Ranveer Singh starrer is now only 9.15 crores away from beating KGF Chapter 2 (859.7 crores) and becoming the third-highest-grossing Indian film in all languages.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films (net collection) below:

Pushpa 2: 1265.97 crores Baahubali 2: 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2: 859.7 crores Dhurandhar: 850.55 crores RRR: 772 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 37 Summary

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 850.55 crores

ROI – 278%

India gross – 1003.64 crores

Verdict – Super-Duper Hit

