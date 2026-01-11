Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is busy rewriting the history books, and despite the arrival of Prabhas’ The RajaSaab, this spy thriller helmed by Aditya Dhar is showing no signs of slowing down at the ticket window. In fact, the 6th Saturday, yet again, witnessed a huge jump on BMS, which is insane!

Ranveer Singh Takes The Top Spot!

Usually, when a film enters its sixth week, it starts breathing its last at the box office, especially when a Pan-India superstar like Prabhas arrives in the theaters to take over the screens. But Ranveer Singh isn’t just any superstar; he is currently Goating his way through the record books, taking the top spot with his ticket sales on day 37, the sixth Saturday!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 37 BMS Sales

On the 37th day, the sixth Saturday, Dhurandhar registered a ticket sale of 117.8K on BMS, almost 58% higher than the sixth Friday’s BMS sales of 74.32K. This is insane for a film running in its sixth week in the theaters! Interestingly, Ranveer Singh’s biggie secured the spot, dethroning Laalo, a Gujarati film which registered 85K ticket sales on BMS on its sixth Saturday!

Meanwhile, the last Bollywood film, which was ruling the top spot for the best 6th Saturday BMS sales, was Stree 2 with only 74K ticket sales!

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films on the 6th Saturday on BMS.

Dhurandhar: 118K Laalo: 85K Stree 2: 74K Chhaava: 68K Mahavatar Narsimha: 49K Kalki 2898 AD: 40K Pushpa 2: 39K Kantara Chapter 1: 32K Jawan | Manjummel Boys: 30K Animal: 20K

Will Dhurandhar Hit The 15 Million Mark?

It has been 37 days, and Dhurandhar refuses to slow down at the ticket window. The consistency of the film is a case study in itself. After a ticket sale of a massive 3.09 million in its opening week, the film actually peaked in Week 2 with a monstrous 4.73 million ticket sale on BMS. Even in Week 6, the film has managed to rake in more than half a million ticket sales.

Dhurandhar BMS Sales Summary

Check out the BMS sales report of the spy thriller after 37 days.

Pre Sales: 224K

Week 1: 3.09 Million

Week 2: 4.73 Million

Week 3: 3 Million

Week 4: 1.57 Million

Week 6: 687K

Day 36, 6th Friday: 74.32K

Day 37, 6th Saturday: 117.89K

Total: 13.49 Million

