Dhurandhar concluded its fifth week run on a historic note, and yesterday, it entered the sixth week. Due to The RajaSaab, the reduction in shows was a major concern for the Ranveer Singh starrer, but it’s now clear that there won’t be any huge impact. Yes, despite the arrival of The RajaSaab, the film is still going strong at the Indian box office, surpassing the 3 crore mark on its sixth Friday, day 36. In the meantime, it also crossed the box office returns made by Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi). Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the Indian box office in 36 days?

On day 36, the Bollywood spy action thriller amassed 3.6 crores, displaying a drop of just 23.4% from day 35’s 4.7 crores, despite losing nearly half of its shows. This is truly impressive and demonstrates that the audience is still interested in the film. It’s a solid start to the sixth week, pushing the overall tally to a historic 844.45 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 996.45 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Day 36 – 3.6 crores

Total – 844.45 crores

Set to make history on day 37!

As we can see, Dhurandhar is just 5.55 crores away from scoring 850 crore net in India. The feat will be accomplished today, on day 37, making it the first Hindi film to reach the milestone of 850 crore in net collection. So today, we’re all set to witness history.

Beats Kantara Chapter 1 in ROI!

Reportedly, Dhurandhar was made on a budget of 225 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 844.45 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of a whopping 619.45 crores. Calculated further, it equals 275.31% returns. By crossing 275% returns, the film has surpassed Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) in ROI. For those who don’t know, Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) made 274.21% returns in India. Its Hindi version was valued at 60 crores, and against it, it scored 224.53 crores to yield an ROI of 164.53 crores.

Box office summary:

Budget – 225 crores

India net collection – 844.45 crores

ROI – 619.45 crores

ROI% – 275.31%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

