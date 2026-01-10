Yesterday (January 9), Prabhas’ much-awaited The RajaSaab arrived in theaters. Considering the actor’s popularity in the Hindi market, The RajaSaab managed to secure good showcasing, which impacted the screen/show count of Dhurandhar. The Bollywood spy action thriller has lost nearly half of its shows, but it is still refusing to slow down and is keeping its strong run intact. For its sixth Saturday, day 37, the biggie has sold a whopping 80K+ tickets through advance booking alone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar loses 47% shows in its 6th week

AA Films has distributed The RajaSaab in the Hindi market. AA Films’ Anil Thadani, a major player in distribution, has successfully secured a good show count for Prabhas’ latest pan-India film. This resulted in the show count going down from 8,779 in the fifth week to 4,621 in the sixth week for Aditya Dhar‘s directorial. If calculated, it’s a drop of 47.36%, and despite such a reduction in shows, the film is all set for another superb day.

Earns close to 2 crore gross through day 37 advance booking

It has been learned that Dhurandhar managed to sell 82.4K tickets through advance booking of day 37. In terms of collection, it has grossed a solid 1.9 crores at the Indian box office through advance ticket sales for the sixth Saturday. It’s really impressive considering it is competing with a magnum opus like The RajaSaab.

Out of 82.4K tickets, national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) have sold 44.4K tickets. It includes a sale of 23K tickets at PVR, followed by 14.1K tickets at Inox. Cinepolis witnessed a sale of 7.2K tickets.

Day 37 prediction: All set to register the biggest 6th Saturday!

Today, being Saturday, Dhurandhar is all set to witness a big jump in collections. While the advance booking is impressive, the Ranveer Singh starrer will also enjoy a strong support through over-the-counter ticket sales despite The RajaSaab running alongside. So, despite shows getting reduced significantly, the spy action thriller aims to score a solid 5.5-6 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, it’ll register the biggest sixth Saturday in India, overtaking Chhaava‘s 3.77 crore net.

