Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has concluded its fifth week at the Indian box office. Backed by extraordinary word of mouth, the film has amassed a historic sum, and recently, it comfortably emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing Pushpa 2 (Hindi). Now, after overtaking Pushpa 2 (Hindi), the Bollywood magnum opus is chasing another major milestone in the domestic market. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 35!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the Indian box office in 35 days?

On the fifth Thursday, day 35, the spy action thriller earned a solid 4.7 crores, displaying a negligible drop of 1.05% from day 34’s 4.75 crores. Speaking about the entire week, it scored an impressive 56.35 crores. Overall, the film has earned a historic 840.85 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 992.2 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Total – 840.85 crores

Soon to surpass KGF Chapter 2

With 840.85 crores in the kitty, Dhurandhar is all set to surpass Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 (859.7 crores). As we can see, the Ranveer Singh starrer needs only 18.86 crores to beat KGF Chapter 2, and the feat is expected to be accomplished in the next 3-4 days. Once the biggie crosses KGF Chapter 2, it’ll become the third-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crores Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 859.7 crores Dhurandhar – 840.85 crores (35 days) RRR – 772 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 622.41 crores Chhaava – 618.5 crores

More about the film

The spy action thriller was theatrically released on December 5, 2025. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjum Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crores.

