It’s been over a month, but Dhurandhar refuses to end its record-breaking spree at the Indian box office. In the recent development, it surpassed the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. On a personal level, the phenomenal success of the magnum opus has helped director Aditya Dhar make history in the domestic market by reaching a major milestone in net collection. Keep reading for a detailed report!

It’s really hard to believe, but Dhar’s filmography is just two films old. But with just two movies, he has displayed his immense talent and vision as a filmmaker. His no-nonsense filmmaking and gripping narrative style have already established him as one of the most influential filmmakers in the Indian film industry today. Not only has he garnered critical acclaim, but he has also achieved impressive numbers at the Indian box office.

Aditya Dhar crosses the 1000 crore mark in net collection!

Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with Uri – The Surgical Strike in 2019. Not only did the Vicky Kaushal starrer win praise from all over, but it also exploded at the Indian box office, garnering 244.06 crore net. After Uri, Dhar returned with his second directorial venture, Dhurandhar, following a five-year gap. It was released in December 2025, and we have all been witnessing the kind of Tsunami it created at ticket windows.

Still going strong in theaters, Dhurandhar has amassed a mind-blowing 836.15 crore net so far. If we combine this number with Uri – The Surgical Strike’s lifetime collection, the cumulative sum stands at a staggering 1080.21 crore net. So, with just two movies, Aditya Dhar has scored a whopping 1080.21 crore net, which is unbelievable.

Makes history at the Indian box office

With such an epic run, Dhar has made history by becoming the only director to reach 1000 crore net collection at the Indian box office with the first two films. With Dhurandhar 2 having the potential to hit the 1000 crore mark, he’ll be hoping to reach 2000 crore net with the first three movies.

Indian box office performance of Aditya Dhar’s movies:

Uri – The Surgical Strike – 244.06 crores Dhurandhar – 836.15 crores

Total – 1080.21 crores

