2025 was really a disappointing year for the Kannada film industry (Sandalwood) in terms of consistency. Despite delivering a historic success with Kantara Chapter 1, Sandalwood had a dry run at the worldwide box office. After witnessing big successes like KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara, the industry was expected to grow stronger with each passing year, but apart from one or two major films, there haven’t been any big money spinners. Still, let’s find out which movies made it to the top 10 highest-grossing Kannada films of the year!

Kantara Chapter 1 dominates the list with a massive sum!

The list is topped by Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1. With a genuine buzz all over, the Kantara prequel opened strongly and enjoyed a long theatrical run due to positive feedback. Backed by strong support from Kannada and Hindi versions, the film amassed a staggering 845.44 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Su From So leaves a mark!

The second position is held by Shaneel Gautham’s Su From So. From a slow start, the film built momentum. It enjoyed solid word of mouth among the ticket-buying audience, which spread like wildfire. After staying in theaters for over two months, it ended its run by grossing a huge 123.94 crores. If calculated the difference between Su From So and Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty’s film is at the top with an insane lead of 582.13% higher collection.

Darshan and Kichcha Sudeep make it to the top 4

After being missing in action for two years, Darshan made a comeback with The Devil. As expected, it opened strongly but lost steam much earlier than expected. Although the film turned out to be successful, it couldn’t fetch big numbers, scoring 34.68 crore gross at the worldwide box office and holding the third position on the list.

Kichcha Sudeep’s Mark has secured the fourth position on the list. Just like The Devil, Mark also opened with good numbers but failed to make it big. It is currently running in theaters and is likely to end its run in the same position. As of now, it stands at 31.87 crore gross. All other films have scored less than 20 crores; take a look at them below.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Kannada films of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross):

Kantara Chapter 1 – 845.44 crores Su From So – 123.94 crores The Devil – 34.68 crores Mark – 31.87 crores 45 – 15.87 crores Ekka – 11.42 crores Maadeva – 7.79 crores Choo Mantar – 6.57 crores Brat – 5.93 crores Yuddhakaanda Chapter 2 – 5.51 crores

