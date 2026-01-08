Even after six weeks in theaters, and despite stiff competition from newer releases such as Avatar: Fire and Ash, Disney’s animated juggernaut Zootopia 2 continues to show remarkable staying power at the global box office. The sequel earned a solid $1.4 million in North America on its sixth Tuesday, pushing its domestic total to $367.2 million, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando. Backed by a massive $1.226 billion international gross, the film’s worldwide gross now stands at $1.593 billion, placing it among the top 15 current highest-grossing films of all time globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

In the process, Zootopia 2 has already surpassed several box office giants, including The Avengers ($ 1.52 billion), Furious 7 ($ 1.51 billion), and Top Gun: Maverick ($ 1.49 billion). The animated sequel is now setting its sights on an even bigger milestone – closing the gap with a Disney blockbuster directed by Jon Favreau, the filmmaker behind Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. We’re talking about the 2019 film The Lion King. Here’s how much Zootopia 2 still needs to earn to overtake it at the worldwide box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. The Lion King – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how Zootopia 2 compares with The Lion King at the worldwide box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $367.2 million

International: $1.226 billion

Worldwide: $1.593 billion

The Lion King – Box Office Summary

North America: $543.6 million

International: $1.118 billion

Worldwide: $1.662 billion

Based on these figures, the animated sequel is currently trailing the 2019 Disney blockbuster by approximately $69 million in worldwide earnings. As of now, Zootopia 2 is projected to finish its domestic run in the $400-$420 million range. If it lands at the lower end of that projection, around $400 million, it would need to generate roughly $35-37 million more from international markets to surpass The Lion King globally. Whether the film can bridge that remaining gap remains to be seen, and the final outcome should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s Zootopia 2 All About?

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 –Trailer

