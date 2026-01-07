Sony’s comedy reboot of Anaconda continues to show steady movement at the box office as it moves closer to the $50 million mark in the United States. The film has slowed slightly at the start of its second week, yet the overall picture remains stable. Even with daily earnings dropping below one million dollars for the first time since its release, the movie continues to draw attention across domestic and international markets. The title currently holds a place among the top five performers on the daily US charts, keeping it relevant in a crowded release window.

Anaconda Box Office Performance: Daily Earnings Show Significant Drop

The worldwide collections for Anaconda now stand at $89.2 million, with the US market contributing $46.7 million from 3,509 theaters, as per Box Office Mojo. Overseas territories have added another $42.5 million, reflecting balanced interest beyond North America. The movie’s strong daily numbers helped the film build momentum early in its run, and the US box office performance has remained relatively consistent until the recent dip.

Anaconda Box Office Summary

North America – $46.7 million

International – $42.5 million

Worldwide – $89.5 million

However, Monday marked a clear slowdown, with earnings reported at around $877K.The drop reflected a sharp 63% fall from Sunday’s $2.3 million and a 65.6% decline compared to the previous Monday’s $2.5 million.

Production Costs & Break-Even Point

With a production cost of $45 million, the break-even point is estimated at around $112.5 million. Reaching that figure remains a challenge, yet the film still holds an outside chance if overseas markets maintain their momentum.

Anaconda Beats Mickey 17 Domestically

Anaconda has already moved past the domestic total of Bong Joon-ho’s flop sci-fi comedy Mickey 17 ($46.1 million), which featured Robert Pattinson, adding a notable comparison in its favor.

Current projections place Anaconda’s domestic finish between $65 million and $75 million. Overseas performance over the coming weeks will play a key role in deciding how close the film gets to profitability, as the run continues at a steadier rhythm.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good Worldwide Box Office – Surpasses An Iconic James Cameron Directed Blockbuster & Closes In On Kung Fu Panda 3’s Worldwide Gross

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News