Lionsgate’s The Housemaid has emerged as a clear box office force, crossing the $100 million mark worldwide in a little over two weeks. The erotic psychological thriller has held its ground in theaters even while sharing space with massive sequels like James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2. The crowded release calendars and big franchise titles have not slowed its rise, as audiences continue to show up in strong numbers across markets.

The Housemaid’s Strong Domestic & International Box Office Performance

The Housemaid’s current global earnings stand at $134.8 million, per The Numbers, showing solid strength on both sides of the Atlantic. Its domestic collections in the US have reached $77.5 million, reflecting strong interest week after week, whereas overseas figures from 63 markets add another $57.3 million, underlining broad international appeal. Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest data, by the end of the second weekend, the film posted a $27.4 million haul, marking a 48.1% rise over the opening weekend’s international numbers, a rare sign of growing interest rather than early fade.

The Housemaid Box Office Summary

North America – $77.5 million

International – $57.3 million

Worldwide – $134.8 million

Audience & Critical Reception Boosting Sales

The critical and audience reactions have added fuel to the movie’s box office run. The Tomatometer score sits at 73%, pointing to a favorable critical response. Audience sentiment has gone even further, with the Popcornmeter registering a striking 92%. Such alignment between critics and ticket buyers has helped the film sustain interest beyond its opening frame.

A Major Career Boost For Sydney Sweeney

For Sydney Sweeney, the success carries added weight. Recent months brought disappointment with titles like Americana, Eden, and Christy failing to connect at the box office. The Housemaid, however, changes that narrative and opens 2026 on a positive note for the actor, both commercially and in terms of audience confidence.

Budget, Break-Even Point, & Box Office Projections

Produced on a $35 million budget, The Housemaid has already moved beyond its $87.5 million break-even point. Based on current earning patterns, projections place its global finish between $210 million and $260 million, sealing its status as one of Lionsgate’s most profitable recent releases.

