Sydney Sweeney’s latest release, The Housemaid, keeps pulling crowds in the United States and carries strong momentum as the calendar flips to a new year. The erotic psychological thriller appears poised to surpass the $100 million mark by the end of its theatrical run, providing theaters with a steady draw during the holiday season.

The Housemaid Serves As A Much-Needed Turnaround For Sydney Sweeney

The movie also arrives at a critical moment for Sweeney after a rough 2025. Two major theatrical failures, Christy and Eden, had already damaged her box office track record, while political controversies behind the camera kept her name in constant discussion. The Housemaid offers a sharp reversal, pairing her with Amanda Seyfried and delivering a result many expected earlier in the year. The turnaround now feels earned, driven by consistent attendance rather than opening weekend hype.

The Housemaid Box Office Numbers Show Firm Audience Acceptance

With a reported production budget of $35 million, The Housemaid has climbed to $72.43 million worldwide so far (till December 31, 2025). The domestic audience contributed $56.25 million, while international markets added $16.18 million (as last reported by Box Office Mojo). Younger viewers appear especially drawn to the film, helping it gain steady traction both at home and overseas.

The Housemaid Box Office Summary

Domestic – $56.25 million

International – $16.18 million

Worldwide – $72.43 million

Besides, Lionsgate’s backing seems to have paid off. The movie is currently playing in 3,042 theaters across the United States and continues to show impressive consistency. Christmas Day alone delivered $3.4 million, followed by a strong $15.3 million second weekend after Christmas.

The Housemaid New Year’s Eve Surge

The daily charts continue to favor the film, keeping it among the top 4 titles nationwide. New Year’s Eve on December 31 brought in $2.1 million, marking a 49.2% rise compared to last Wednesday’s $1.4 million, recorded a day before Christmas.

Path Toward Break-Even & Beyond

The Housemaid now edges closer to its break-even point of $87.5 million. Current trends suggest a domestic total ranging between $80 million and $100 million.

