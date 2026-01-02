Avatar: Fire and Ash is marching towards becoming 2025’s 9th highest-grossing film at the North American box office. The James Cameron-starrer maintains steady legs at the domestic box office and crosses a key milestone on New Year’s Eve. The film is on track to surpass the domestic haul of How to Train Your Dragon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 has crossed the $850 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is just $10 million away from surpassing Jurassic World Rebirth and becoming the 5th highest-grossing film worldwide. It is crossing a mega milestone worldwide over the first weekend of 2026. The sci-fi saga thoroughly entertains fans with its impressive visuals on the biggest screens.

Avatar 3 crosses $250 million in North America

James Cameron helmed Avatar: Fire and Ash, which collected $8.3 million at the North American box office on its second Wednesday, which was also New Year’s Eve. The film maintains a steady hold at the North American box office, declining by only 22.4% since last Wednesday. Therefore, in just thirteen days, Avatar 3 has crossed the $250 million milestone at the domestic box office. It has hit $250.4 million at the domestic box office.

On track to beat How to Train Your Dragon domestically

Avatar 3 has surpassed the global haul of How to Train Your Dragon, and now it is after its domestic haul. James Cameron‘s epic saga is less than $15 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of this Mason Thames-starrer live-action hit. For the record, How to Train Your Dragon collected $262.9 million during its domestic run and is the ninth-highest-grossing film at the North American box office.

More about Avatar 3’s box office collection

Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $859.8 million at the worldwide box office. It is the 6th highest-grossing film of 2025 and will soon break into the top 5. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

Box office summary

North America – $250.3 million

International – $609.5 million

Worldwide – $859.8 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Stranger Things 5 Finale North America Box Office: Theatrical Screenings Rake In Well Over $15 Million In Less Than 48 Hours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News