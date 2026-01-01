Lionsgate’s erotic psychological thriller The Housemaid has become the most surprising success story of the holiday season. It was released on December 19, on the same day as James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, with Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried leading the cast. Despite fierce competition during the Christmas week, The Housemaid kept its footing steady and remained one of the top five titles in the US market, holding its ground week after week with strength and clear appeal.

The Housemaid Box Office Performance

Following a US rollout in approximately 3,015 theaters, The Housemaid debuted with $19 million in its first weekend, establishing a strong tone. The second weekend followed with $15.3 million in post-Christmas revenue from 3,042 theatres, showing only a 19.5% drop and delivering a $5,032 per-screen average.

As of now, the film has grossed $70.2 million worldwide, driven strongly by its US total of $54.1 million, making it the 41st movie of the year to surpass the $50 million domestic milestone. The international earnings continue to climb, currently at $16.1 million.

The Housemaid Box Office Summary

North America – $54.1 million

International – $16.1 million

Total – $70.2 million

Holiday Week Revenue Stays Stable

In the final stretch of the year, the film maintained its steady run. It collected $3.5 million this Monday, with only a 23.2% dip from Sunday’s $4.6 million, while still showing a 4.7% rise from the previous Monday’s $3.3 million. Tuesday, December 30, added fresh push to the momentum with $4.2 million, marking a 19.2% lift over Monday and a 14.8% surge from last Tuesday’s $3.6 million.

The Housemaid Moves Toward A Major Milestone

The housemaid continues to move forward, with a couple of days remaining in the extended holiday window. The target now feels closer with every step, as many expect it to edge toward $100 million worldwide figures. That will be a major comeback moment for Sydney Sweeney in a year that has felt tough for her.

Made on a $35 million production budget, The Housemaid now aims for a final domestic total between $80 million and $100 million in the US alone, which would make this thriller one of the most decisive and talked-about wins of this holiday season.

