Wicked: For Good, directed by Jon M. Chu, is on the verge of completing six weeks in the theaters. Grossing an impressive $507.4 million worldwide, this haul places the musical fantasy sequel among the top 300 highest-grossing films of all time. It ranks the film as the 13th biggest global release of 2025, trailing just behind The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($521.9 million). However, overtaking the first Wicked film’s $758.8 million worldwide total now appears unlikely, as the sequel would need to earn approximately $251.4 million more to reach that milestone.

At the same time, the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer has enjoyed a strong global run, recently surpassing the worldwide earnings of several popular titles, including Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Ghost, Aladdin, Rio 2, and Troy. The musical sequel is now closing in on the worldwide box-office total of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, James Cameron’s iconic 1991 sci-fi blockbuster. Here’s a closer look at how much more Wicked: For Good needs to earn globally to surpass Terminator 2 at the worldwide box office.

Wicked: For Good vs. Terminator 2: Judgment Day – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

North America: $334.5 million

International: $172.9 million

Worldwide: $507.4 million

Terminator 2: Judgment Day – Box Office Summary

North America: $205.9 million

International: $311.9 million

Worldwide: $517.8 million

As the above figures show, the musical fantasy sequel currently trails the iconic James Cameron-directed blockbuster by approximately $10.4 million at the worldwide box office. If its theatrical momentum continues without digital availability hindering ticket sales, Wicked: For Good could overtake Terminator 2: Judgment Day in the coming days. The outcome should become clear in the weeks ahead.

Wicked: For Good vs. The Terminator Franchise – Worldwide Box Office Comparison

Here’s how all films in the Terminator franchise performed globally, listed in chronological order, according to Box Office Mojo data:

The Terminator (1984) – $78.4 million

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) – $517.8 million

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) – $433.4 million

Terminator Salvation (2009) – $371.4 million

Terminator Genisys (2015) – $440.6 million

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) – $261.1 million

With a current worldwide total of $507.4 million, Wicked: For Good has already surpassed every film in the Terminator franchise at the global box office except Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Wicked: For Good – Plot & Cast

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in the divided world of Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Official Trailer

