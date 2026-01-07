While the Zootopia brand has long been popular among families and general audiences worldwide, few could have predicted that Zootopia 2 would not only outgross its predecessor but also do so by such a massive margin at the global box office. Among all 2025 releases, the animated sequel has collected a staggering $1.592 billion worldwide as of now, making it the second-highest-grossing film globally in 2025 (as per Box Office Mojo). And the Disney juggernaut is still going strong in theaters.

Zootopia 2 Finds Spot In 2025’s Top 3 Highest Grossing Domestic Films

At the North American box office, the sequel delivered an impressive $1.7 million in its sixth Monday, despite an 85-theater reduction since Friday and a 67.5% drop from the previous Monday, which benefited from the extended holiday boost (as per Luiz Fernando). This pushed its domestic total to $365.8 million (till January 5, 2026). With this haul, the film has already outperformed several major 2025 releases, including Superman, Wicked: For Good, and Jurassic World: Rebirth, securing a spot among the top three highest-grossing films domestically this year. At present, only Lilo & Stitch and A Minecraft Movie are placed above it on the annual domestic chart.

As its theatrical run continues, the animated blockbuster is now setting its sights on another major milestone – closing the gap on the North American box office total of the beloved 2003 animated classic Finding Nemo. Here’s a closer look at how much more Zootopia 2 needs to earn to surpass that landmark domestic total.

Zootopia 2 vs. Finding Nemo – Box Office Comparison

Let’s see how Zootopia 2 stacks up against Finding Nemo at the box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $365.8 million

International: $1.226 billion

Worldwide: $1.592 billion

Finding Nemo – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $380.8 million

International: $560.8 million

Worldwide: $941.6 million

Based on these figures, Zootopia 2 is currently trailing Finding Nemo by approximately $15 million at the North American box office. However, given the animated sequel’s strong hold and continued momentum, it is expected to surpass Finding Nemo’s domestic total, possibly in the coming days. Where the film ultimately lands on the all-time domestic animation chart should become clearer in the weeks ahead.

How Zootopia 2 Compares With The Finding Nemo Sequel – Finding Dory

The Finding Nemo follow-up, Finding Dory, delivered an even stronger performance at the North American box office. Released in 2016, the sequel amassed $486.3 million domestically, putting it $120.5 million ahead of Zootopia 2 at the time of writing. Given the current stage of its theatrical run, surpassing Finding Dory’s domestic total now appears out of reach for the Zootopia sequel.

More About Zootopia 2

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

