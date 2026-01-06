Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Worldwide Box Office: Still $35M+ Away From Surpassing 2025’s 4th Biggest Horror Hit

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has been in cinemas for four weeks and is still earning strong numbers at the box office. But is it enough to surpass 2025’s 4th-highest-grossing horror film and claim that position before the film’s theatrical run worldwide comes to an end? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 at the worldwide box office

The horror sequel is showing a stronghold at the domestic box office despite so many competitors, including the tentpole giants – Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash. It has collected $2.68 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the North American box office, despite the loss of 294 theaters. It declined by 39% only from its last weekend and managed to stay in the top 10 domestic rankings.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 crossed the $100 million milestone at the overseas box office. Its latest international collection stands at $106.18 million after five weekends. Allied to the domestic cume of $125.2 million, the worldwide collection of the Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel is $231.38 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $125.2 million.

International – $1 0 6.2 million

6.2 Worldwide – $231.4 million

Can it surpass ‘Weapons’ as 2025’s 4th-highest-grossing horror film?

For the unversed, Weapons directed by Zach Cregger received acclaim and was a box office success. It collected $269.05 million at the worldwide box office, earning the title of 2025’s fourth-highest-grossing horror film. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is around $38 million away from beating Weapons. At this point, the Josh Hutcherson starrer needs a 16% jump to beat Weapons, which is unlikely with all the new releases.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is unlikely to surpass the worldwide haul of Weapons and become the 4th highest-grossing horror film of 2025. It would end its run remaining at #5. Check out the top 5 highest-grossing horror movies of 2025.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – $494.6 million Sinners – $368 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $315.8 million Weapons – $269.05 million Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – $231.4 million

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was released on December 5, 2025.

