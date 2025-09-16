Lilo & Stitch has become a massive global hit for Disney, earning over $1 billion and proving the studio’s remake strategy is paying off. The film has already claimed the title of the biggest Hollywood success of 2025 worldwide, even if it will fall short of one surprising domestic box office milestone.

2025 Box Office: A Year of Surprises and Flops

2025 has been unpredictable at the theaters. Some movies that seemed guaranteed to succeed, like Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($518.8m) and Thunderbolts ($382.4m), did not perform as expected. Snow White ($205.6m) failed to make a mark for Disney, yet Lilo & Stitch found its audience and broke through in a major way. Meanwhile, unexpected hits like F1: The Movie ($623.3m) have added to a year full of surprises.

Lilo & Stitch Still Trails Behind A Minecraft Movie Domestically

The top of the domestic box office shows how tastes are shifting. Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha II ($1.9b) has led globally, yet domestically, Lilo & Stitch trails just behind A Minecraft Movie, per Box Office Mojo.

Lilo & Stitch Box Office Summary

North America – $423.7m

International – $612.9m

Total – $1B

A Minecraft Movie Box Office Summary

North America – $423.9m

International – $533.9m

Total – $957.8m

Warner Bros. Dominates The 2025 Domestic Box Office

Warner Bros. now dominates with three of the five highest-grossing films in the US this year. A Minecraft Movie has earned almost $424 million at home and over $957 million worldwide, while Lilo & Stitch sits at $423.7 million domestically.

Other Warner Bros. successes include Superman and the original Ryan Coogler film Sinners, showing the studio’s strong hold at home. Jurassic World: Rebirth rounds out the top five.

Top 5 Movies At North America Box Office

A Minecraft Movie – $423.9m Lilo & Stitch – $423.7m Superman – $353.8m Jurassic World: Rebirth – $339.4m Sinners – $278.5m

What’s Next For Disney After Lilo & Stitch’s Box Office Run?

Lilo & Stitch arrived on Disney+ on September 3rd and is already available digitally. Disney has more releases planned that could claim the top domestic spot later, including Zootopia 2, Tron: Ares, and Avatar: Fire and Ash from 20th Century Studios. For now, Lilo & Stitch remains the biggest Hollywood hit of 2025 globally, though its domestic record will have to wait.

