Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis’ sequel Freakier Friday is moving steadily toward a major milestone, sitting less than $2 million away from hitting $150 million worldwide. The film has been running for six weeks now and has managed to stay relevant despite facing competition from other big Hollywood releases still on the screens. The audiences in North America in particular have kept the film alive, giving it space alongside blockbuster titles.

Weekend Box Office Surge Lifts Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday went through a weak patch during weekdays last week, failing to even touch $500,000 on any single day. Thursday marked the lowest point with about $191,000 in earnings. The turnaround came with the weekend as Friday numbers jumped by nearly 196%, bringing in around $566,000. Saturday pushed even higher, climbing by 72.5%and reaching close to $1 million. Sunday followed with another $570,000, and the weekend in total added more than $2.1 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Disney’s Freakier Friday grossed $2.11M this weekend (from 2,460 locations). Total domestic gross stands at $91.11M. Daily Grosses

FRI – $566K

SAT – $976K

This pushed the film much closer to the $150 million global figure, which it is expected to cross within days since it is still playing in more than 2,400 theatres. That is a wider reach than some other popular releases like Weapons. On the domestic side, the film still trails behind the $100 million line by around $9 million.

Freakier Friday Box Office Summary

North America – $91.1 million

International – $57 million

Total – $148.1 million

Freakier Friday Surpasses The Karate Kid Domestic Numbers

Freakier Friday has already passed the lifetime earnings of The Karate Kid in North America ($91m). The Karate Kid went on to build an entire franchise, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka becoming household names.

Their characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence shaped a cultural memory that was later revived with the Netflix series Cobra Kai, which reintroduced the show to a new generation of fans. Now, passing such a landmark film in numbers shows how well Freakier Friday has resonated with its viewers.

The film also has a chance to edge past Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Imitation Game ($91.12m) in domestic numbers. The World War II thriller earned over $230 million worldwide, which Freakier Friday will not be able to reach, but within the domestic market the gap is closing. Cumberbatch’s new film The Roses, on the other hand, has seen limited success so far and stands at only above $40 million while still in theatres.

Lindsay Lohan’s Big Screen Comeback Pays Off

The chances of Freakier Friday reaching $200 million worldwide are slim, but that does not reduce the scale of its success. Made with a modest budget, it has already become the highest grossing live comedy film in Hollywood this year. For Lindsay Lohan, this return to the big screen has proven to be a strong comeback, cementing her role in one of the year’s most profitable projects.

