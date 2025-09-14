Lindsay Lohan’s return to the big screen with Freakier Friday has proven to be a strong move. Sharing the screen once again with Jamie Lee Curtis, the sequel to the original Freaky Friday has connected with audiences and pushed her career back into focus. After a series of slow days at the box office, the movie has finally shown a big jump in earnings at the start of the weekend, giving it the push it needs to aim for the $150 million mark.

Freakier Friday at the Box Office

At this point, Freakier Friday has collected $144.6 million, crossing its budget and standing as the highest grossing live comedy of the year. The daily earnings earlier in the week had been less than $1 million, but Friday alone saw $560,000, which was nearly triple the previous day’s $191,000, per Box Office Mojo. This 193% rise has given the film momentum.

Freakier Friday Box Office Summary

North America – $89.5 million

International – $55.1 million

Worldwide – $144.6 million

Now, with Saturday and Sunday numbers yet to be revealed, the goal is to move as close to $150 million as possible, though it faces hurdles as theatre counts have fallen from 3,100 to below 2,500. That cut makes it harder to gather the $6 million it still needs.

Competition from Horror and Anime Hits

Competition from titles such as The Conjuring: Last Rites and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is also strong, with both drawing large crowds and taking up screens. A similar situation can be seen with Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun, which had an encouraging opening but has been stuck around $99 million for a week.

Freakier Friday Surpasses Taken 3, Targets The Black Phone’s Box Office Numbers

The film’s performance this weekend also helped it move past the domestic numbers of Taken 3. The movie, third in the Taken series starring Liam Neeson, had built upon the success of its earlier entries and ended up as the second biggest of the trilogy. Freakier Friday has now gone ahead of it in domestic earnings, though on the global stage, the Taken series still holds a clear advantage with its broader audience reach. Freakier Friday is not expected to match that level of worldwide success.

Taken 3 Box Office Summary

North America – $89.2 million

International – $237.2 million

Worldwide – $326.4 million

The next target for Lohan’s film is The Black Phone, a sleeper horror hit whose domestic earnings ($90.1m) are close enough to be overtaken. However, the worldwide totals ($161.4m) again favor the horror title.

With The Black Phone 2 set for release in October, the horror genre is continuing to dominate this year’s box office and build on the success of recent releases.

