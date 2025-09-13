The Naked Gun has been stuck at the edge of a milestone, struggling to touch the $100 million mark. The film has been hovering around $99 million for almost a week without any real push forward. The comedy remake starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson saw its theatre count cut in half compared to the previous week, making things even more difficult. The situation became clearer when its daily per-theatre average fell to only $37 in the domestic market (per Box Office Mojo), the lowest since its release.

The Naked Gun Box Office Numbers Show A Steep Decline

Released on August 1, 2025, the film’s numbers this week reflect why that extra $1 million remains out of reach. It has not even been able to cross $100K during the week. At present, the global tally sits at $99.4 million. Internationally, it is yet to cross $50 million, and with screens dropping across markets, the chance of reaching that figure looks nearly impossible. Even if the movie somehow climbs over the $100 million threshold, that will most likely be its final stop.

The Naked Gun Box Office Summary

North America – $52.4 million

International – $47 million

Worldwide – $99.4 million

The Naked Gun’s Domestic Earnings Drop Below Expectations

The movie, made on a modest budget, can still be called a hit, but it has struggled to maintain momentum. Earlier weekends were reliable enough to bring in $1 million, but that streak seems unlikely to continue. The weekday collections in the domestic market reflect the slowdown in harsh detail. The film earned around $49K on Monday, followed by about $78K on Tuesday, $55K on Wednesday, and only around $34K on Thursday, per Box Office Mojo.

This joke from the new Naked Gun got me good pic.twitter.com/VEeLkhR9GP — Hispanic Shaun King (@okimstillhungry) September 4, 2025

These figures underline how quickly the window is closing for the film to reach the mark before the opportunity slips away completely. Now, all hopes rest on a weekend surge. A strong bump could finally lift the movie over the line, but if that does not happen, The Naked Gun will remain stranded just shy of $100 million. It is so close, yet it slips further with every passing day, and its dramatic wait drags on.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office: Overtakes Weapons’ $250M+ Sum In Its First Week Only!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News