The Conjuring: Last Rites has been performing exceptionally well at scaring people at the theaters. It is attracting people the right way and has already beaten the original horror movie, Weapons, at the worldwide box office, achieving another interesting feat in just its first week of release. Keep scrolling for more.

How much has the horror film earned worldwide in its first week?

The Conjuring 4 earned a lion’s share during its opening weekend only. It continued to rise at the box office during this first week of release. The horror movie crossed the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. After seven days of release, the film’s cume stands at $104.9 million in North America.

Internationally, The Conjuring: Last Rites is performing strongly as well. It has collected $151.4 million at the overseas box office, and allied to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection has crossed the $250 million milestone in seven days. The global total reached $256.35 million.

Check out the latest worldwide collection of the horror flick

North America – $104.9 million

International – $151.4 million

Worldwide – $256.3 million

Outgrosses Weapons as the 15th highest-grossing film of the year worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Conjuring: Last Rites surpassed the worldwide haul of Weapons. The Josh Brolin starrer was also produced by Warner Bros Pictures, and The Conjuring 4 expanded WB’s success further. Zach Cregger’s film, released last month, has collected $255.2 million worldwide so far and is still counting.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, released on September 5, has surpassed the worldwide haul of Weapons as the 15th highest-grossing film of the year. To break into this year’s global top 10, it will have to beat the MCU sequel Captain America: Brave New World‘s $415.1 million global haul. It could potentially do so, but for now, it is the third-highest-grossing horror movie of the year worldwide. This week, it will also cross Final Destination: Bloodlines’ worldwide haul.

