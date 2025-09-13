Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns has finally opened in North America, and the beginning is only bang on. The anime movie has already earned significantly more than the opening day collection of Pokemon: The First Movie, and that too from the previews. It is headed for a smashing debut weekend at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned from the previews at the North American box office?

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando’s report, Infinity Castle collected a solid $11.4 million from the Tuesday and Thursday previews in North America. This is one of the biggest ever for any animation feature in North America. The Japanese anime movie has beaten Minions: The Rise of Gru’s $10.8 million preview collection to record the sixth-biggest previews ever for animations.

Check out the top 6 previews for animations at the domestic box office

Incredibles 2 – $18.5 million Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – $17.4 million Moana 2 – $13.8 million Inside Out 2 – $13 million Toy Story 4 – $12 million Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – $11.4 million

Infinity Castle’s preview collection is 13% more than Pokemon: The First Movie’s opening day gross.

Pokemon: The First Movie, released in 1998, collected $10.09 million on its opening day at the box office in North America. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s $11.4 million preview collection is approximately 13% more than the opening day number of the first Pokemon movie.

Projected opening weekend in North America

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has become a global and cultural phenomenon and is on track to rewrite history at the North American box office. Pokemon: The First Movie registered the biggest opening for anime movies in North America, and now Infinity Castle will top that with its $60-$70 million opening weekend. After this weekend, Infinity Castle will have the biggest opening weekend for an anime film in North America. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released on September 12.

