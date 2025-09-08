Lindsay Lohan has stepped back into theaters with Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to the 2003 hit she starred in alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. After years away from the big screen, this marks her return to a wide theatrical release, following a few streaming holiday films. Curtis, meanwhile, has added an Oscar win and another Halloween trilogy to her career since the original.

Freakier Friday Crosses $140 Million Worldwide

The film has turned into a sleeper success. While audiences have been focused on big titles like Zach Cregger’s Weapons, James Gunn’s Superman, and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Freakier Friday quietly crossed $140 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. Its current tally sits at almost $143 million, with nearly $90 million earned in the United States and another $55 million overseas.

Freakier Friday Box Office Summary

North America – $87.8 million

International – $55.1 million

Worldwide – $142.9 million

The film has already outperformed the 2024 Mean Girls musical ($130.1m) and shows no sign of slowing down, with a strong chance of hitting $100 million domestically before its run ends.

Freakier Friday Is Among the Top 20 Box Office Hits of 2025

Freakier Friday has managed to sneak into the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025, pulling ahead of names that seemed like safer bets: Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 ($133.3m), From the World of John Wick: Ballerina ($137.2m), Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy ($140.3m), Karate Kid: Legends ($114.5m), The Accountant 2 ($103.2m), and the Jason Statham action film A Working Man ($88.1m). For a legacy sequel, this result is more than respectable, especially in a crowded year.

Freakier Friday Surpasses Sydney Sweeney’s Recent Films

What makes the numbers even more striking is how they compare to the recent work of Sydney Sweeney. In the past year, she appeared in Americana and Eden ($2.3m), both of which failed to connect with audiences, and before that, Madame Web ($100.4m) and Immaculate ($35.3m). All four together grossed under $140 million worldwide, less than Freakier Friday managed on its own. Sweeney is still seen as a rising star and is gaining awards buzz for Christy, but her box office track record highlights how unpredictable the industry can be.

Freakier Friday continues to play in theaters, showing that sometimes a legacy sequel can find its audience and hold its ground among heavy competition.

