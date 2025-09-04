Boasting an impressive 94% critics’ score and 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s Weapons is already being hailed as one of the finest modern horror films and continues to shatter multiple box office records. The film’s current global haul of $239 million has surpassed several popular 2025 titles, including 28 Years Later, Ballerina, Karate Kid: Legends, and The Accountant 2. It now ranks as the 14th highest-grossing film of the year, trailing only two horror releases in 2025 — Sinners and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Adding to its milestones, Weapons has now outgrossed Steven Spielberg’s critically acclaimed sci-fi drama A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001). Moreover, it has also topped the global tally of Batman & Robin (1997), a star-studded film infamous for its poor reception, with Rotten Tomatoes scores of just 11% from critics and 16% from audiences. Here’s how these two films stack up against Weapons at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo.

Weapons – Box Office Summary

North America: $136.3 million

International: $102.7 million

Worldwide: $239 million

Now, let’s see how A.I. Artificial Intelligence & Batman & Robin performed in terms of their worldwide box office earnings:

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) – $235.9 million

Batman & Robin (1997) – $238.2 million

That means Weapons has already surpassed Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence by about $3 million and Batman & Robin by roughly $1 million in worldwide earnings. With horror films still going strong at the box office, this gap is expected to widen in the coming weeks.

How Far Is Weapons Behind Sinners and Final Destination: Bloodlines

With a current global haul of $239 million, Weapons still has considerable ground to cover to catch up with its 2025 horror counterparts — Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and the supernatural spectacle Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Here’s how the two films stand globally:

Sinners – $366.6 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $300.9 million

As the numbers indicate, Weapons needs to collect about $128 million more to overtake Sinners and around $62 million to surpass Final Destination: Bloodlines at the worldwide box office. At its current pace, Weapons has a good chance of topping the Final Destination installment. However, surpassing Sinners’ impressive global total looks like a far more challenging task.

More About Weapons

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

