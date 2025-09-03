Joseph Kosinski’s sports drama F1 with Brad Pitt in the lead has been racing ahead since its release on June 25. For more than two months now, the film has held its ground, though its strength lies more overseas than in North America. Now, nearly ten weeks in theatres, it is still about 12 million dollars short of reaching the 200 million dollar mark domestically. Yet the worldwide numbers tell a different story as F1 has crossed 600 million dollars, with close to 70% of the total coming from international markets.

Brad Pitt’s F1’s Slow End to Theatrical Run

For Pitt, Kosinski and Apple Studios, this outcome may feel mixed. The North American response has been far from remarkable, but the film’s popularity across other regions has been undeniable. At a time when titles like Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Weapons have struggled to maintain momentum internationally, F1 has managed to find consistent success.

The movie is now slowing down though, with only a few thousand dollars being added daily. The last time it pulled in over a million in a single day was back on August 16, per Box Office Mojo.

F1: The Movie Box Office Summary

North America – $188.2m

International – $425.7m

Worldwide – $613.9m

F1 Close to Beating The Wandering Earth II and Casino Royale

Despite the slowdown, F1 is close to overtaking two significant titles. It trails The Wandering Earth II, a major Chinese science fiction hit from 2023, by only a few million. That film earned about 615 million dollars worldwide, nearly all of it from China. Known for its heavy visual effects and a storyline built around collective survival, it won praise for presenting a very different kind of science fiction compared to Hollywood’s usual hero-centered narratives.

The other milestone within reach is Casino Royale. The 2006 James Bond film made a little over 616 million dollars worldwide and launched Daniel Craig as 007, leading to four more films including Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, Spectre in 2015, and finally No Time to Die in 2021. Though F1’s domestic earnings are stronger than Casino Royale’s, the global numbers still keep the Bond classic slightly ahead.

Even with that, F1 has already secured its own place in history. It is the biggest box office success of Brad Pitt’s career and the most profitable release for Apple Studios. For a film that started as a bold experiment in blending sports drama with high-speed racing spectacle, F1 has proven its ability to stay on track with some of the most successful films of recent years.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie vs Jailer Box Office (20 Days): Lagging By 40.91 Crores From Rajinikanth’s Last Blockbuster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News