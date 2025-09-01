Boasting an impressive 82% Rotten Tomatoes (source: RT) critics’ score, a stellar 97% audience score, and a rock-solid 7.8/10 IMDb rating (Source: IMDb), Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing spectacle F1 has impressed cinephiles worldwide. Recently, the film crossed the $600 million mark at the global box office, leaving popular hits like The Passion of the Christ, Life of Pi, War of the Worlds, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and Iron Man in its rear-view mirror.

F1 even edged past James Gunn’s Superman reboot after a neck-and-neck box office race. At its current pace, it looks like it’s going to end up grossing higher than the David Corenswet-led superhero venture. While that remains to be seen, F1 is now on track to surpass the lifetime earnings of one of Daniel Craig’s most beloved James Bond movies – Casino Royale (2006). Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office.

F1 vs. Casino Royale – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films have performed globally, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

F1 – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America – $188.1 million

International – $425.2 million

Worldwide – $613.3 million

Casino Royale – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $167.5 million

International: $449.1 million

Worldwide: $616.6 million

According to the latest figures, F1 is trailing Casino Royale by just $3.3 million worldwide. With its current momentum, it’s expected to surpass the 007 classic in the next few days.

F1 vs. Other Daniel Craig James Bond Movies

In addition to Casino Royale, here are the global box office figures for the other James Bond films starring Daniel Craig, listed in order of release (Box Office Mojo):

Quantum of Solace (2008) – $589.6 million

Skyfall (2012) – $1.1 billion

Spectre (2015) – $880.7 million

No Time to Die (2021) – $774.2 million

As the numbers indicate, F1’s worldwide total currently trails behind all but one of Daniel Craig’s James Bond films. Excluding Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, it is unlikely to surpass the other three 007 entries during its ongoing theatrical run.

What’s F1 All About

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 – Official Trailer

