Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, has wrapped up its opening weekend at the Indian box office. After the debacle of War 2, all eyes were set on its performance, and so far, things have been decent to good. After a good start, the film picked up well over the weekend and amassed a healthy total on the board. With this, Sidharth has secured his 4th biggest opening weekend grosser, while Janhvi has got her 4th highest-grosser of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Param Sundari earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

Backed by a decent buzz and the goodwill of Maddock Films, the Bollywood romantic comedy opened well at 7.37 crores. Since reviews and word-of-mouth have been mostly favorable, the film displayed an upward trend on Saturday (August 30) and scored 10.07 crores. It jumped again on Sunday (August 31) and earned 11.04 crores. The collection could have been a bit higher, but its run was impacted due to heavy rain at some major centres.

Overall, Param Sundari ended its 3-day opening weekend at 28.48 crore net at the Indian box office, which is a good total. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 33.60 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 7.37 crores

Day 2 – 10.07 crores

Day 3 – 11.04 crores

Total – 28.48 crores

Enters Sidharth Malhotra’s top 5 weekends

With such a sum, Param Sundari registered Sidharth Malhotra’s 4th biggest opening weekend, outshining Kapoor & Sons (26.35 crores). It missed his debut film, Student Of The Year (28.5 crores), by just 2 lakh.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s top 5 opening weekends:

Brothers – 52.08 crores Ek Villain – 50.7 crores Student Of The Year – 28.5 crores Param Sundari – 28.48 crores Kapoor & Sons – 26.35 crores

Becomes Janhvi Kapoor’s 4th highest-grosser

With 28.48 crores in the kitty, the film has emerged as Janhvi Kapoor’s 4th highest-grossing film ever in just 3 days. It surpassed Roohi (25.87 crores) and will soon overtake Mr & Mrs Mahi (35.14 crores).

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 grossers (net collection):

Devara – 292.71 crores Dhadak – 73.52 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 35.14 crores Param Sundari – 28.48 crores Roohi – 25.87 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Earns 139% More Than Its Predecessor, Only 93 Lakh Away From Entering The Safe Zone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News