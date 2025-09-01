The latest Gujarati release, Vash Level 2, aka Vash 2, is doing phenomenal business and is enjoying appreciation from all over. Being a regional film, expectations were limited, but it surprised everyone with its solid numbers over the opening weekend. With solid support from the Hindi version, the film recovered almost 90% of its budget and is inches away from entering the safe zone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Vash Level 2 earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The latest supernatural psychological horror film benefited from the popularity of the first installment. Further, positive reviews and word-of-mouth made things easy. It arrived in theatres mid-week (Wednesday, August 27) and registered a good start of 1.3 crores, as per Sacnilk. It was followed by a steady trend on day 2 and day 3, where it scored 90 lakh each day. On day 4, it picked up well and added another 1.7 crores. Yesterday, on day 5, it saw another jump and earned 2.27 crores.

Overall, Vash Level 2 concluded its 5-day extended opening weekend by earning a solid 7.07 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 8.34 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.3 crores

Day 2 – 90 lakh

Day 3 – 90 lakh

Day 4 – 1.7 crores

Day 5 – 2.27 crores

Total – 7.07 crores

For those who don’t know, the first installment of the franchise, which was remade in Hindi as Shaitaan, did a business of 2.95 crore net. If compared, the sequel made 139.66% more earnings than its predecessor in just 5 days.

All set to enter the safe zone

Reportedly, Vash Level 2 was made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this, it has already earned 7.07 crore net, thus recovering 88.37% of its budget. So, to enter the safe zone or make 100% budget recovery, it needs just 93 lakh, which will be covered today or by tomorrow. Once it recovers the entire budget, the journey towards the hit verdict will begin.

